Manipal Education and Medical Group Launches 'UNext' - An Affordable, End-To-End, Online Learning Platform For Professional Courses

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 22, 2021 PRNewswire -- UNext, a next generation online learning organisation and a subsidiary of the Manipal Education and Medical Group MEMG, today announced the launch of its operations to offer high quality and affordable digital higher education solutions for learners across India.

22-01-2021
BANGALORE, India, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNext, a next generation online learning organisation and a subsidiary of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), today announced the launch of its operations to offer high quality and affordable digital higher education solutions for learners across India. UNext will focus on programs catering to the higher education ecosystem by delivering online degrees, professional e-learning courses, and digital assessments with best-in-class content and technology stack.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Vaitheeswaran, Group CEO, MEMG, said, ''Our focus has always been to empower learners and transform lives through high quality, affordable professional education. With UNext, we're excited to take the Manipal legacy online. Now learners anywhere can access online degrees, industry relevant e-learning courses, and gain new skills and knowledge needed to become competent individuals and professionals to succeed in the world today. In fact, UNext will be one of a kind ed tech platform to offer online degrees and programs, coupled with digital assessments.'' UNext is focused on revolutionizing the education sector by providing students access to a high calibre education platform through intuitive technology that will enable their potential to thrive in a dynamic world. UNext works with deemed universities, Institutes of Eminence, reputed academia and industry leaders to create innovative education solutions with industry relevant curriculum, skill-focused development programs, and scientifically designed academic evaluation options.

Speaking on the launch, Ambrish Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, UNext, said, ''Our deep understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with a strong technology stack and quality content will enable learners anywhere to greatly benefit from our online degree programs. Our focus is building on a strong platform that makes learning in a digital world easy, seamless and on the go! We truly want to replicate the offline learning environment in an online world. And UNext is uniquely positioned in the marketplace to do just that.''UNext allows an immersive learning experience through a mobile-first LMS platform, access to world class faculty lectures - synchronous and asynchronous models, new age pedagogy, online quizzes and assessments, access to a wide alumni network, and expert assistance and career counselling to boost students' career opportunities. UNext is the only EdTech company in India that provides end-to-end education solutions from online degrees and programs to digital evaluation and examination management services.

UNext enables future-focused learning opportunities in the higher education ecosystem to be accessible by individuals and enterprises through online university degrees in collaboration with reputed Indian and global institutions through Online Manipal, professional upskilling programs in data science and emerging technologies, and digital assessment and examination solutions for corporates, governments, and educational institutions.

UNext will offer specially curated courses through partnerships with reputed organisations known for their scholastic prowess and quality of pedagogy, such as Manipal University Jaipur, IIM Indore, FutureSkills, NASSCOM, and HackerU. About UNextUNext is a next generation online learning organisation focused on the higher education ecosystem. With best-in-class content and technology stack, UNext offers online university degrees through Online Manipal, professional e-courses catering to various industries, programs in data science and emerging technologies from Jigsaw Academy, and digital assessments and examination management services for corporates, governments, and educational institutions through MeritTrac Services. Built with a start-up mindset, UNext offers easy access to courses, an affordable education, high quality content, and valuable outcomes for learners. UNext is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG). For more information, visit www.u-next.com.



