Maha:7 employees of Latur ZP lose 30% salary for neglecting parents

Latur Zilla Parishad inMaharashtra has started deducting 30 per cent salaries ofseven of its employees for not taking care of their oldparents, its president Rahul Bondre said on Saturday.

Notably, six of the 12 employees against whom thecomplaints of neglecting their parents were received, areteachers, he told PTI.

The deducted amount is transferred in the bankaccounts of the parents of these employees, he added.

The general body of the Latur Zilla Parishad hadpassed a proposal to cut 30 per cent salaries of all employeesfound to be not taking care of their parents in November lastyear.

The pay cut from the monthly emoluments of the erringemployees began in December, 2020, Bondre said.

''We have been probing 12 such complaints whereinparents of the employees claimed that they were neglected. Outof these 12, we began deducting salaries from accounts ofseven employees since December,'' he said.

Bondre said the 30 per cent deduction will continueevery month.

He said the average deduction in one such case wasaround Rs 15,000.

''Some cases were mutually resolved between employeesand their parents after we sent notices to them,'' Bondreadded.

