German hair salons reopen as virus rules eased

Hairdressers across Germany are reopening for business after a 2½ month closure, another cautious step as the country balances a desire to loosen restrictions with concern about the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants.

Monday's move came after many elementary students returned to school a week ago. It follows a decision on February 10 by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's 16 state governors. They will meet on Wednesday to decide how to proceed with the rest of Germany's coronavirus restrictions, which at a present run until March 7.

Some states also are allowing businesses such as flower shops and hardware stores to open. Most shops have been closed nationwide since December 16. Restaurants, bars, sports, and leisure facilities have been closed since November 2 and hotels allowed only to accommodate business travellers.

Germany is expected to remain cautious because a decline in infection figures has stalled, and even been reversed in some areas, as a more contagious variant first discovered in Britain spreads.

On Monday, Germany's disease control center reported 4,732 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, compared with 4,369 a week earlier. Another 60 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 70,105.

