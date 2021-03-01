Left Menu

COVID-19: 'Sanitizer booths' set up in Kerala schools for safety of children

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:46 IST
COVID-19: 'Sanitizer booths' set up in Kerala schools for safety of children
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala, over 300 government and aided schools across the state have got 'sanitizer booths' to ensure the hygiene and safety of students.

The booths, installed at the entrance of each school, are equipped with sensor-integrated automatic machines that will dispense sanitizer to the students and others, official sources here said.

It is an initiative of the vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) unit of the National Service Scheme (NSS), under the state General Education Department (GED), they added.

As the final years' exams were about to begin in state schools, the 'sanitizer booths' were part of extra precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection among children, a senior NSS official said.

''The machines are installed at 332 government/aided schools across the state, having vocational higher secondary or NSS units.

The state Health Department has given us all support for the project,'' NSS (GED-VHSE) Programme Coordinator Ranjith P told PTI.

As it was automatic machines, children need not touch it to get the medicinal liquid to sanitize their hands, he said.

In many schools, the NSS program officers bought the machines and installed it with the support of volunteers.

Each such machine, which will function using both electricity and battery, costs at least Rs 1,500, he said.

However, students themselves have made the machines in those vocational higher secondary schools where Electronics is a subject.

''At least 42 percent of automatic machines are built by our children,'' the official added.

Schools, which remained closed since the coronavirus outbreak last year, have been functioning since January 1 for 10th and 12th standards with limited hours and a restricted number of students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Sarkozy faces jail sentence, denies corruption pact

The verdict is expected on Monday in a landmark corruption and influence-peddling trial that has put French former President Nicolas Sarkozy at risk of a prison sentence if he is convicted. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, firm...

British insurer Aviva sets out net zero 2040 climate strategy

British insurer Aviva plans to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040, it said on Monday, claiming this was the most demanding target set by any major insurer worldwide. Following the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, many...

Minister welcomed appointment of Nomkhita Mona as new CEO of Post Office

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has welcomed the appointment of Nomkhita Mona as the new Chief Executive Officer of the South African Post Office SAPO for a five-year term. She will play a leading ro...

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May. However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021