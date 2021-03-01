Vice President Naidu takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai

Vice President Naidu takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in ChennaiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:01 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College in Chennai and appealed to all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated.
He will be administered the booster dose after 28 days.
Naidu also shared pictures of him getting vaccinated.
''I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today. I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days,'' Naidu tweeted from the official Twitter handle of the Vice President Secretariat.
Naidu appealed to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively ''and join in the fight against novel coronavirus''.
Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in the national capital.
