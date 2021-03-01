Left Menu

AMNS India signs pact with BITS to provide online engineering course to employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:08 IST
AMNS India signs pact with BITS to provide online engineering course to employees
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) on Monday said it has signed a pact with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS)-Pilani to provide its employees with an opportunity to enrol for an e-learning programme.

The engineering programme will be for a duration of three-and-a-half years, AMNS India said in a statement.

AMNS India is a joint venture of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japna's Nippon Steel.

Located at Hazira in Gujarat, AMNS India is among the top steel-making companies in India, while BITS-Pilani is a premier educational institute located at the Pilani town of Rajasthan, about 222 km from the state's capital Jaipur.

''AMNS India recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BITS-Pilani to provide a sponsored B.Tech Process Engineering degree through a work-integrated learning programme without the need for a career break,'' it said.

The course will be facilitated by the faculty of BITS-Pilani through digital infrastructure over three-and-a-half years. Its seven-semester course will help strengthen employees' technical foundation and build a strong knowledge base, preparing them to work more efficiently through this skill up-gradation opportunity.

Under the programme, the employees will have access to the institute's laboratories and libraries as well as to recorded lectures on all relevant topics.

AMNS India Chief People Officer Anil Matoo said, ''We are proud to have partnered with BITS-Pilani as they are among one of the best technical education institutes in the country.'' He added that this programme will help build a strong knowledge base and confidence in young and aspiring engineers and help them face challenging assignments as they grow with AMNS India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG sues Texas utility over customers' sky-high energy bills

Texas attorney general said Monday hes suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last months winter storm.The lawsuit comes days after Texas power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by ...

Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed prison sentence

A French court found former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe a judge and influence peddling on Monday and sentenced him to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who led France and strode the world st...

Polish and Chinese presidents discussed buying Chinese COVID vaccine -PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about buying the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, his aide Krzysztof Szczerski told state-run news agency PAP.At the request of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the pre...

FEATURE-Vulnerable children stay shut indoors in UK with no vaccine in sight

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Britains children return to school next week as the country eases its third lockdown, six-year-old Daniel Meredith will not be joining his friends but will remain shut indoors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021