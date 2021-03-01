AMNS India signs pact with BITS to provide online engineering course to employees

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) on Monday said it has signed a pact with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS)-Pilani to provide its employees with an opportunity to enrol for an e-learning programme.

The engineering programme will be for a duration of three-and-a-half years, AMNS India said in a statement.

AMNS India is a joint venture of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japna's Nippon Steel.

Located at Hazira in Gujarat, AMNS India is among the top steel-making companies in India, while BITS-Pilani is a premier educational institute located at the Pilani town of Rajasthan, about 222 km from the state's capital Jaipur.

''AMNS India recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BITS-Pilani to provide a sponsored B.Tech Process Engineering degree through a work-integrated learning programme without the need for a career break,'' it said.

The course will be facilitated by the faculty of BITS-Pilani through digital infrastructure over three-and-a-half years. Its seven-semester course will help strengthen employees' technical foundation and build a strong knowledge base, preparing them to work more efficiently through this skill up-gradation opportunity.

Under the programme, the employees will have access to the institute's laboratories and libraries as well as to recorded lectures on all relevant topics.

AMNS India Chief People Officer Anil Matoo said, ''We are proud to have partnered with BITS-Pilani as they are among one of the best technical education institutes in the country.'' He added that this programme will help build a strong knowledge base and confidence in young and aspiring engineers and help them face challenging assignments as they grow with AMNS India.

