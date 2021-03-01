CICSE class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 papers from April 8

Left Menu

The Central board of Secondary Education CBSE, which conducts board exams around the same time every year, has also deferred its exams to May-June this year.Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its pending exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result was declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work was taken into account.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday.

''The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16,'' said Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary.

The board said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9.

''The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July· The results will not be available from office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians,'' Arathoon added.

