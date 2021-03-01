Left Menu

Deworming campaign: 4.79 lakh students to get tablets in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:20 IST
A campaign to give deworming tablets to 4,79,920 children in the 1-19 age group in schools and anganawadis in Latur began on Monday, officials said.

The drive, which will cover 3.27 lakh students in government and private schools, 1.49 lakh anganwadi children among others, will continue till March 8, they added.

