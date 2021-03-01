Deworming campaign: 4.79 lakh students to get tablets in Latur

A campaign to give deworming tablets to 4,79,920 children in the 1-19 age group in schools and anganawadis in Latur began on Monday, officials said.

The drive, which will cover 3.27 lakh students in government and private schools, 1.49 lakh anganwadi children among others, will continue till March 8, they added.

