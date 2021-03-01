Left Menu

Indian seafarers' body NUSI signs 6 pacts worth Rs 225 cr with shipping regulator

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Indian seafarers' apex body NUSI has signed six pacts worth Rs 225 crore with shipping regulator DGS ahead of a 3-day virtual Maritime India Summit, scheduled to commence from Tuesday, according to a statement.

These pacts with the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) include a financial assistance for COVID-19 vaccination and investments in training in skill development to seamen, the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) said in the statement on Monday.

As many as six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed with Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar under the initiative of the NUSI and NUSI Trust, which will be an important part of the Maritime India Summit (MIS), it said.

The six MoUs are to the tune of Rs 225 crore in a span of five years, said the statement.

The pacts are for a financial assistance for the COVID-19 vaccination to all ranks of seafarers, sponsorship to seafarers/family for studying at the Indian chapter of the World Maritime University (Sweden) and investments in training including skill enhancement course at zero cost to seafarers.

The three other pacts are financial medical assistance to seafarers and their families, financial educational assistance to serving seafarers and their families, as well as financial educational assistance to retired, deceased seafarers and their families, NUSI said.

The statement said it is a great achievement of the initiatives of NUSI.

