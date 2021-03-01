BJP leaders thank govt for 27% OBC reservation in Sainik schools

A BJP OBC morcha delegation Monday met senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and thanked the government for approving 27 per cent reservation in Sainik schools for students from the community.

The Defence Ministry had announced last year that 27 per cent seats in Sainik schools will be reserved for students from other backward classes (OBCs) category from the academic session of 2021-22. The Sainik Schools Society, which works under the Ministry of Defence, manages 33 such residential schools in the country.

Advertisement

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, the BJP's OBC morcha in a statement said the Central government under him has taken some landmark decisions to fulfil the decades-old wishes of the common man. The delegation members, led by BJP OBC morcha chief K Laxman, met Singh and thanked him, saying this decision will immensely benefit students from the community.

The leaders also welcomed the Modi government for announcing 100 new Sainik schools in the Union Budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)