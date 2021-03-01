29 arrested for impersonation, use of deceptive means in Delhi court group C recruitment test

Twenty-nine people have so far been arrested on charges of impersonation and use of deceptive means in the written test for recruitment to group C category posts in Delhi courts, police said on Monday.

The examination was held in two shifts at designated centres in the national capital on Sunday, they said, adding several incidents of impersonation and use of deceptive means like Bluetooth etc were noticed.

Advertisement

Fourteen FIRs were registered in this connection and 29 people arrested so far, the police said.

Three cases have been registered in the Crime Branch, while 11 were lodged at other police stations across Delhi, a senior police officer said.

The examination were held for recruitment to various posts, including peon, security guard, sweeper and process server, he said.

The officer said six FIRs were registered in Rohini in which 18 people were arrested. In Dwarka district, three cases were registered and four people arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)