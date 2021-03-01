Left Menu

The fourth round of serological surveillance samples will be collected on March 4 by a team of Animal Husbandry AH Department of Delhi government and sent to NIHSAD.NZP has been consistently following protocols and monitoring the health and hygiene of enclosures and wetland areas, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:23 IST
All 3rd round samples from Delhi zoo test negative for avian influenza

All samples of bird droppings collected from Delhi Zoo in the third round of serological surveillance have tested negative for Avian influenza virus, authorities said on Monday.

According to the officials, the National Zoological Park (NZP) had sent these samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for checking.

''This is the second time when the serological surveillance results of NZP for Avian flu have come negative,'' an official said.

Earlier six serological samples of National Zoological Park sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal, on January 19 were found negative for avian influenza virus. The fourth round of serological surveillance samples will be collected on March 4 by a team of Animal Husbandry (AH) Department of Delhi government and sent to NIHSAD.

''NZP has been consistently following protocols and monitoring the health and hygiene of enclosures and wetland areas,'' the official said. Last month four serological samples of bird droppings collected from Delhi Zoo were found positive for Avian influenza virus.

In an official statement on February 9, the NZP had said that all safety measures are being taken and the zoo will remain closed.

It had said that surveillance will continue, and samples collected would be sent for further serological examinations.

“Zoo is already closed and will continue furthermore,” it had said.

