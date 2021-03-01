Left Menu

UP-cadre IAS officer takes over as director of Information & Public Relations in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:24 IST
A 2014-batch IAS officer of UP-cadre, Rahul Pandey, on Monday assumed the charge of the director of Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Information and Public Relations, a official spokesperson said here.

Pandey convened a meeting of the officers of the department in which he highlighted the need for further strengthening activities and core competence, he said.

The new director also underscored the need for involving modern and new media platforms to spread awareness about the government's activities and its welfare programmes, the official added.

Pandey inspected various units of the department and interacted with officers and employees, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

