UP: Awadh Bar Association members extend abstention from judicial work

The Awadh Bar Association has extended the abstention from judicial work in the Allahabd High Court till Tuesday, following its demand to extend territorial jurisdiction and establishment of different tribunals in the state capital.

The lawyers of the high court as well as of the subordinate courts have been agitating on the issue since February 24.

Advertisement

This has severely affected judicial work in all courts.

Meanwhile, Allahabad HC lawyers have also intensified their protest against the state government's decision to establish the Education Tribunal in Lucknow.

Agitating lawyers at Lucknow have been demanding that neighbouring Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Meerut divisions should be attached with the Lucknow bench for the convenience of the litigants.

Besides, they also demand that GST, Education and Company Tribunals should be established in the state capital because it will be convenient for litigants.

President of the bar association H G S Parihar and General Secretary Sharad Pathak on Monday held a meeting with senior members, former presidents, general secretaries, and key office bearers of other bar associations to discuss further course of action. Earlier, the bar association had decided to extended abstention from judicial work till March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)