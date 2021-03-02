Left Menu

UP: Awadh Bar Association members extend abstention from judicial work

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 00:12 IST
UP: Awadh Bar Association members extend abstention from judicial work
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Awadh Bar Association has extended the abstention from judicial work in the Allahabd High Court till Tuesday, following its demand to extend territorial jurisdiction and establishment of different tribunals in the state capital.

The lawyers of the high court as well as of the subordinate courts have been agitating on the issue since February 24.

This has severely affected judicial work in all courts.

Meanwhile, Allahabad HC lawyers have also intensified their protest against the state government's decision to establish the Education Tribunal in Lucknow.

Agitating lawyers at Lucknow have been demanding that neighbouring Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Meerut divisions should be attached with the Lucknow bench for the convenience of the litigants.

Besides, they also demand that GST, Education and Company Tribunals should be established in the state capital because it will be convenient for litigants.

President of the bar association H G S Parihar and General Secretary Sharad Pathak on Monday held a meeting with senior members, former presidents, general secretaries, and key office bearers of other bar associations to discuss further course of action. Earlier, the bar association had decided to extended abstention from judicial work till March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter tackles COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with labels, strike policy

Twitter said it would apply warnings to tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and implement a strike system of enforcement that could see users permanently banned for repeat violations.The social media network s...

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders in Yemen

The United States is considering taking additional steps to promote accountability among the leadership of the Houthis in Yemen, and the conduct of the groups leaders will have to change to make progress on peace, State Department spokesman...

France eases ban on AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Frances health minister said on Monday, departing from Pariss earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only. When the ...

U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as this week on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources declined to identify the targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021