Left Menu

MOU signed to support families of service personnel deceased in line of duty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 00:21 IST
MOU signed to support families of service personnel deceased in line of duty

The Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) and the wife of late Vice Admiral K K Nayyar signed a memorandum of understanding to pledge Rs 2 crore for welfare schemes run by the armed forces, a statement said on Monday.

The main objective of the MoU is to facilitate various welfare schemes instituted for kin of service personnel who died in line of duty.

Veena Nayyar, wife of former Navy vice chief K K Nayyar, presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore to three services and it was received by Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Marshall V P S Rana, the air officer incharge of administration at Army headquarters in New Delhi.

The welfare schemes include education scholarships and computer grant for wards and widows of deceased service personnel, grant for higher education of widows and marriage grant for widows and daughters.

The DIAV is one of the primary organisations of the Army that looks after rehabilitation and welfare of the families of service personnel who have died in line of duty.

The DIAV has disbursed approximately Rs 8 crore to about 76,000 beneficiaries over the past 20 years towards various welfare schemes. PTI PR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter tackles COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with labels, strike policy

Twitter said it would apply warnings to tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and implement a strike system of enforcement that could see users permanently banned for repeat violations.The social media network s...

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders in Yemen

The United States is considering taking additional steps to promote accountability among the leadership of the Houthis in Yemen, and the conduct of the groups leaders will have to change to make progress on peace, State Department spokesman...

France eases ban on AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Frances health minister said on Monday, departing from Pariss earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only. When the ...

U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as this week on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources declined to identify the targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021