Left Menu

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gets COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Guwhati | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 00:28 IST
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gets COVID-19 vaccine
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive for senior citizens and people in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities.

The 52-year-old minister was administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital where several prominent people, including retired bureaucrats, also received their first dose.

''As people above 45 years with co-morbidities are eligible, I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine at GMCH today. All those under this category are advised to take their doses'', the minister tweeted.

He further said that hospitals across Assam are geared up for speedy roll out of vaccination.

Among the prominent beneficiaries above the age of 60 are three former chief secretaries Alok Kumar, V K Pipersenia and T Y Das, Special Director General of Police G P Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, singers Samar Hazarika, Malabika Bora, Pahari Das, social workers Vijoy Patiar and Minati Barthakur and author Mitra Phukan among others.

Around 763 beneficiaries aged 60 years and above, and 224 between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities have been administered the first dose of vaccine in the third phase during the day, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission, Assam.

Besides, 676 healthcare workers and 3,937 frontline workers have also received the vaccine, while 1,418 healthcare workers and nine frontline workers received the second dose during the day.

There has been no report of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) so far.

Assam till date has reported 2,17,537 COVID-19 cases while 1,092 persons have succumbed to the disease.

The state currently has 268 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,14,830 people have recovered from the disease so far.

PTI DG RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter tackles COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with labels, strike policy

Twitter said it would apply warnings to tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and implement a strike system of enforcement that could see users permanently banned for repeat violations.The social media network s...

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders in Yemen

The United States is considering taking additional steps to promote accountability among the leadership of the Houthis in Yemen, and the conduct of the groups leaders will have to change to make progress on peace, State Department spokesman...

France eases ban on AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Frances health minister said on Monday, departing from Pariss earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only. When the ...

U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as this week on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources declined to identify the targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021