Senate panel to vote Wednesday on three Biden nominees, including trade pick Tai

Besides Tai and Becerra, three other nominees for Biden's Cabinet are still being evaluated by the responsible Senate committees.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 04:36 IST
The Senate Finance Committee said its members will vote on Wednesday on three Biden administration nominees, including Katherine Tai as trade czar and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as U.S. health secretary.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden will convene the business meeting at 10 a.m. to vote on the nominations of Tai, Becerra and Wally Adeyemo, who was nominated as to be deputy Treasury secretary, the committee said. All three candidates are expected to win approval by the committee, a congressional aide said, which would clear the way for their consideration by the full Senate.

The Senate votes on Monday on Biden's pick to be education secretary, Miguel Cardona, who would be the 11th of 23 Cabinet posts to be confirmed in his job. Seven additional nominees are waiting for votes in the full Senate. Besides Tai and Becerra, three other nominees for Biden's Cabinet are still being evaluated by the responsible Senate committees.

