Left Menu

Boy, 15, injured in Arkansas school shooting; classmate held

A 15-year-old boy shot and seriously injured a fellow student Monday morning at an Arkansas junior high school, and the suspect was detained in a juvenile detention facility, authorities said.The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were switching classes at about 10 am local time, Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said.

PTI | Pinebluff | Updated: 02-03-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 06:21 IST
Boy, 15, injured in Arkansas school shooting; classmate held

A 15-year-old boy shot and seriously injured a fellow student Monday morning at an Arkansas junior high school, and the suspect was detained in a juvenile detention facility, authorities said.

The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were switching classes at about 10 am (local time), Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said. The school is in the city of Pine Bluff, about 65 kilometers southeast of Little Rock.

The school went on lockdown after the shooting. The shooter ran away but was found in a nearby neighbourhood by a tracking dog, Sergeant said.

The wounded boy, who was also 15, was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital where he was ''in very serious condition,'' Sergeant said. His name was not released.

At one point, there was confusion about the boy's condition as a police spokesman reported that he had died. Lt. David DeFoor, Pine Bluff's police spokesman, later retracted that statement and confirmed the boy was still alive. In the subsequent statement, DeFoor said ''bad information was released.'' The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention centre and prosecutors have not yet decided whether charges will be filed in juvenile or adult court, officials said. His name was not released because of his age.

''We don't have a definite motive right now as to why the incident occurred,'' Sergeant said. ''However we do believe this was a targeted incident as opposed to a random incident.'' Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who had earlier issued a statement mourning the erroneous death report, issued a follow-up statement noting that the boy was alive but in serious condition. ''Our prayers remain with the family,'' he said.

Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning in several weeks after winter weather and water issues closed the facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares perk up as calmer bonds ease jitters

Asia extended the global rally in stocks on Tuesday as a halt in a recent bond markets sell-off eased investor nerves and lifted riskier assets, although oil prices were on the defensive on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption.MSCIs ...

Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban

The Biden administration on Monday indicated it is still undecided on ending the Trump-era ban on issuing of new H-1B visas, with the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserting that its top priority is the acute needs of indiv...

Mexico's coronavirus czar back home after COVID-19 hospital stay

Mexicos coronavirus czar is back home after being hospitalized for COVID-19 last Wednesday, but will still be monitored and receive treatment, a health official said on Monday, as the countrys coronavirus death toll passed 186,000.Deputy He...

Philippines reports first cases of COVID-19 South African variant

The Philippines has documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant, its health ministry said on Tuesday, raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective.Of the six South African variant cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021