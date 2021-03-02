Grand Maratha Foundation conducts health check-up in Ambernath, Thane

THANE, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the birth anniversary of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Grand Maratha Foundation, a non-governmental organization in Maharashtra, conducted a medical check-up camp for the local people of Ambernath in Thane district. The camp witnessed medical practitioners and other frontline health workers coming forward to help the local people and provide aid to them. Grand Maratha Foundation distributed free medicines in the locality.

Medical camp was successfully organized with the support of Mrs. Madhavi Shelatkar, trustee, Grand Maratha Foundation. On this occasion, chief guest Shri Rajesh Tawade, Director, Meyer Vitabiotics, addressed the assembly & stressed on the benefits of being healthy & safe during the pandemic. The event was graced by eminent personalities like Mr. Gulabrao Karanjule, President, BJP Ambernath, Mr. Arvind Walekar, Shahar Pramukh, Shivsena, Ambernath and Mr Sadashiv Patil, Shahar Adhyaksha (Ambernath), National Congress Party. Shivshri. Vilas Angre, President and Mr. Balkrushan Parab, Advisor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sanyukta Jayanti Mahotsav Samiti were also present at the event.

Mr. Rohit Shelatkar, Film Producer of Panipat & Founder, Grand Maratha Foundation, said, ''At the Foundation we believe strongly in ensuring equal opportunities for everyone. With this belief, the Foundation has consistently worked for the welfare of the underprivileged and to ensure their welfare. The recent pandemic has most severely affected the underprivileged that were impacted due to the lack of access to healthcare services. With a view to mend this situation, the Foundation is glad to take the opportunity to conduct this health camp on the occasion of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti by arranging medical check-up for the people of Ambernath.'' The camp was successfully organized in association with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sanyukta Jayanti Mahotsav Samiti.

About Grand Maratha Foundation: Grand Maratha Foundation provides all-round educational support to farmers, including lessons on fair pricing to efficient distribution and modern techniques so as to empower the farmers in creating a better livelihood for them and break the vicious circle of debt and poverty. With a special focus on Vidarbha, Grand Maratha Foundation also provides financial help to empower the farmers by providing their children with the best education. The Foundation has also spurred allied activities in the agrarian and rural sector which involves widows, providing them a means for earning their livelihood. They have also introduced and encouraged e-Learning through the donation of computer to schools. The Foundation is active in the regions of Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Nagpur in Maharashtra taking care of all-round development of farmers and their families. The aim is to getfarmers be future-ready by minimizing the operational glitches and empowering them to live a better life.

Link: http://grandmaratha.org/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1447498/GMF_Ambernath.jpg PWR PWR

