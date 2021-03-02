Nigeria's Zamfara state governor says 279 abducted girls released by kidnappers

Kidnappers released all 279 girls abducted from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, the state governor told reporters on Tuesday.

Bello Matawalle said the previous number of girls said to have been abducted, which was 317, was incorrect.

Advertisement

Zamfara state spokesman Sulaiman Tanau Anka told Reuters some of the girls fled and were later found, which accounted for the lower number.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)