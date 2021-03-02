Left Menu

Victims of anti-Asian attacks reflect a year into pandemic

A recent wave of attacks on elderly Asian Americans including the death of an 84-year-old San Francisco man has fueled worries that hostilities have only worsened.In Cungs case, the man responsible for the attack believed the Myanmar man and his children were Chinese and spreading the virus, according to the FBI.Cung said hes not sure what would have happened had a Sams Club employee, Zach Owen, not intervened.

PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:50 IST
Victims of anti-Asian attacks reflect a year into pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly a year after they were almost stabbed to death inside a Midland, Texas, Sam's Club, Bawi Cung and his two sons all have visible scars.

It's the unseen ones though that are harder to get over. Cung can't walk through any store without constantly looking in all directions. His 6-year-old son, who now can't move one eyebrow, is afraid to sleep alone. On a Saturday evening in March, when COVID-19 panic shopping gripped the nation, Cung was in search of rice at a cheaper price. The family was in the Sam's Club meat section when Cung suddenly felt a punch to the back of his head. A man he didn't know then slashed his face with a knife.

The assailant left but soon returned to stab the boys. He wounded the 3-year-old in the back and slashed the 6-year-old from his right eye to a couple of inches past his right ear. The grisly encounter brought home the dangerous climate Asian Americans have faced since the coronavirus entered the U.S., with racially motivated harassment and assaults occurring from coast to coast. Now, just over a year and thousands of incidents later, some of the early victims find moving forward has been difficult or, at best, bittersweet. A recent wave of attacks on elderly Asian Americans — including the death of an 84-year-old San Francisco man — has fueled worries that hostilities have only worsened.

In Cung's case, the man responsible for the attack believed the Myanmar man and his children were Chinese and spreading the virus, according to the FBI.

Cung said he's not sure what would have happened had a Sam's Club employee, Zach Owen, not intervened. "Maybe I might kill him. Maybe he might kill all of my family. I don't know," Cung said. "God protected my family, God sent Zach to protect my family right there at the right time." Owen, who was stabbed in the leg and deeply cut in his right palm, and an off-duty Border Patrol agent detained the suspect, Jose Gomez, 19.

Verbal attacks have also made a lasting mark.

In April, a confrontation in a Richmond, California, park left an irrevocable impact not just on Kelly Yang, 36, but her children. She was forced to discuss anti-Asian racism with her son, 10, and daughter, 7 — a talk she didn't think would happen for a few more years.

An elderly white couple, upset over her unleashed dog, called Yang, who is Chinese American, an "Oriental" and said the words many Asian Americans dread: "Go back where you came from." Her children thought the couple meant for them to go home. Torn, Yang eventually explained they meant "for us to go back to Asia.'' ''It means that we're not welcome here." Her son burst into tears.

Yang believes the couple felt emboldened by then-President Donald Trump's use of racially charged terms like "Chinese virus.'' She applauded President Joe Biden's recent executive order condemning anti-Asian xenophobia as a good start. But Yang is afraid a lot of non-Asians have already shrugged off the issue as though it ceased when Trump's presidency did.

"I don't know what can be done," said Yang, who writes young adult novels and plans to weave her experience into her next book. "But I do know talking about it, acknowledging it, remembering — that's what we do with wars — we have to remember what happened." Douglas Kim, 42, chef and owner of Jeju Noodle Bar in New York City, is certain COVID-19-fueled racism was behind the April vandalizing of his Michelin-starred, Korean restaurant. Someone used a Sharpie to scrawl on the winter vestibule "Stop eating dogs," referring to a stereotype about Asian cuisines. Ultimately, Kim decided not to report it. "At the time it pissed me off, but I have more important things to worry about,'' Kim said. ''Maintaining a business is more important." He shared a picture of the graffiti on Instagram to call attention to hate crimes. There was a groundswell of support, but he feels like much of it has faded. Yet, Kim is hopeful fewer people are stereotyping Asian Americans as foreigners who don't belong in the US.

"I think it's all about education," Kim said. "If you raise your children that way, they're gonna learn that way. I think things are changing but it's not 100% yet. That's why somebody obviously wrote that on our door." More than 3,000 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian American Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups, since mid-March 2020. What's frustrating is that the encounters don't often rise to the legal definition of a hate crime.

Still, police in several major cities saw a sharp uptick in Asian-targeted hate crimes between 2019 and 2020, according to data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism, California State University, San Bernardino. New York City went from three incidents to 27, Los Angeles from seven to 15, and Denver had three incidents in 2020 — the first reported there in six years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Platform ticket price raised to Rs 50 at key stations in MMR

The Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR to avoid over-crowding during the upcoming summer season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tu...

Intra-Afghan talks 'waste of time' unless Taliban implement ceasefire: President's aide

Kabul Afghanistan, March 2 ANISputnik The peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are a waste of time as long as the radical movement fails to implement its commitment to reduce violence and implement a ceasefire, H...

Chavan slams Centre for letting pvt hospitals charge for COVID-19 vaccine

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday questioned the Centres decision to let private hospitals charge people for the COVID-19 vaccine in phase-II of the immunization drive that began on Monday.Last week, the government had announced ...

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

Euro zone bond yields steadied on Tuesday, after rallying a day earlier, as markets awaited February inflation data for the bloc. After their worst monthly performance in years in February - when bets that U.S. fiscal stimulus would boost i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021