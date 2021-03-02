Nigerian president expresses 'overwhelming joy' over release of kidnapped schoolgirls

Nigerian president expresses 'overwhelming joy' over release of kidnapped schoolgirlsReuters | Lagos | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:19 IST
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday he felt "overwhelming joy" over the news that kidnappers had released hundreds of schoolgirls in northwest Zamfara state unharmed.
Earlier on Tuesday, state officials said gunmen had freed all 279 girls kidnapped from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe.
In a Tweet, Buhari said he was "pleased that their ordeal has come to a happy end without any incident".
