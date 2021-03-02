Left Menu

Odisha nominates senior officers to monitor development works in 10 aspirational districts

02-03-2021
The Odisha government has nominated 10 senior officers as secretaries-in-charge of backward districts to oversee development works there, an official said on Tuesday.

The Planning and Convergence department issued a notification on Monday and nominated the officers to supervise welfare programs in 10 aspirational districts of the state for three months starting from April 1, he said.

They will monitor 49 key performance indicators in five sectors health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resource, basic infrastructure, financial inclusion, and skill development in the backward areas under the Centre'sTransformation of Aspirational Districts' program, the official said.

The officers were asked to visit the 10 districts - Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Bolangir, Koraput, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Gajapati, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur - and submit their reports to a state-level committee for monitoring of action plan under the scheme.

The Centre's program aims at raising the living standards of people in the aspirational districts and ensuring inclusive growth for all.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also appointed officers who have been visiting these districts and submitting their reports to the NITI Aayog.

The senior officers nominated by the state will coordinate with the central government employees who are given charges for these backward districts, the official added.

