Left Menu

'They said they'll shoot': Nigerian schoolgirls recount kidnap ordeal

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, officials said on Tuesday, as victims described how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them. The pupils from Jangebe, a town in Zamfara state, were abducted just after midnight on Friday.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:32 IST
'They said they'll shoot': Nigerian schoolgirls recount kidnap ordeal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, officials said on Tuesday, as victims described how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them.

The pupils from Jangebe, a town in Zamfara state, were abducted just after midnight on Friday. All had now been freed, Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle said. Umma Abubakar, among those released, described their ordeal.

"Most of us got injured on our feet and we could not continue trekking, so they said they will shoot anybody who did not continue to walk," she told Reuters. Boarding schools in northern Nigeria have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom by armed criminal gangs, a trend started by the jihadist group Boko Haram and continued by its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province.

Friday's raid on the Government Girls Science Secondary School was the second such abduction in little over a week in the northwest, a region increasingly targeted by gangs. Governor Matawalle said "repentant bandits" working with the government under an amnesty programme had helped secure the Jangebe girls' release.

"Those repentant ones are working for us, and they are working for the government and they are working for security," he said. Initial reports put the number kidnapped at 317, but Zamfara government spokesman Sulaiman Tanau Anka said the total was 279, as some of the girls had run into the bush at the time of the raid.

'THEY HIT US WITH GUNS' Reuters journalists in Zamfara's state capital, Gusau, saw dozens of girls in Muslim veils sitting in a hall in a state government building. A few parents arrived, and one father wept with joy after seeing his daughter.

Most of the girls appeared unharmed, but at least a dozen were sent to hospital. Farida Lawali, 15, told how she and the other girls had been taken to a forest by the kidnappers.

"They carried the sick ones that cannot move. We were walking in the stones and thorns," she said, sitting in the government house building, covered in a light blue veil. "They started hitting us with guns so that we could move," she added. "While they were beating them with guns, some of them were crying and moving at the same time."

President Muhammadu Buhari, who met his top security officials on Tuesday, said news of the girls' release brought "overwhelming joy". He warned against paying ransoms to kidnappers, which the national government has denied doing.

"Ransom payments will continue to prosper kidnapping," Buhari said, urging the police and the military to bring the kidnappers to justice. One father, whose seven daughters were among those kidnapped and freed, said the incident would not deter him from schooling his children.

"It's a ploy to deny our girls ... from getting the Western education in which we are far behind," Lawal Abdullahi told Reuters. "We should not succumb to blackmail. My advice to government is that they should take immediate precautions to stop further abductions." The U.N. children's agency UNICEF urged the Nigerian government to protect schools so children will not be fearful of going to school, and parents afraid of sending their children to school.

As recently as Saturday, gunmen released 27 teenage boys who had been kidnapped from their school on Feb. 17 in Niger state. In 2014, Boko Haram abducted more than 270 schoolgirls from the northeasterly town of Chibok, in Nigeria's most high-profile school kidnapping. Around 100 remain missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi Adityanath flays TMC for attempting to ban 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan in Bengal

Hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress TMC government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that there has been an attempt to ban Jai Sri Ram slogan in West Bengal whereas love jihad and cow smugling are ram...

Motor racing-Hamilton makes diversity a priority as Mercedes show off his new car

Lewis Hamilton made delivering on diversity a priority, and was guarded about his future beyond 2021, as Mercedes showed off the car that could power him to a record eighth Formula One title this season.The 36-year-old Briton has a contract...

Ghana kicks off coronavirus vaccination campaign with COVAX shots

Ghana began its coronavirus vaccination drive on Tuesday with 600,000 AstraZeneca doses it received from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility aimed at providing shots to developing nations to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.People li...

Over 1.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country, says Centre

Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. It also informed that 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021