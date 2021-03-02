Left Menu

Puducherry LG visits govt school, partakes food served as part of noon meal scheme

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:34 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited a government school here and partook food served as part of the noon meals scheme to the students.

Accompanied by C Chandramouli and A P Mahehswari, her advisors, the Lt Governor visited the government higher secondary school in Kaleetheerthalkuppam and held discussions with the principal and teachers and also acquainted herself with the noon meal scheme operated in the institution.

A release from the Lt Governor's office said she and her advisors partook the food supplied to children under a scheme of the territorial administration.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is Governor of Telangana, is holding additional charge as Lt Governor of the union territory after Kiran Bedi was removed from the post.

She has been holding meetings with officers regularly to know about the various schemes in operation in Puducherry.

Assembly polls in Puducherry are scheduled for April 6.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

