Firms should support youths who want to launch startups: Raj guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Tuesday that industrial organisations should encourage and support the youth who want to start new startups.

Such efforts are necessary to speed up the economy and generate employment, he said.

Advertisement

Mishra was addressing the 'Rajasthan Business Conclave' organised by the Confederation of Rajasthan Industry in Jaipur.

He said there was a need of changing the thinking of youths that they can get employment by getting a degree.

The governor said industrial organisations should also play their role in developing the skills of the youth studying in technical, management and higher education to the best of their ability.

He said with the availability of trained young professionals at the local level, investment in industries would increase in the state and the problem of youth employment will also be solved. For this, he suggested the CII to organise youth training programs by identifying key areas of industrial development.

Mishra said there was still great potential in the tourism sector in Rajasthan. With the development of tourism, many small-medium industries like hotels, restaurants, handicrafts could be benefited.

CII North Region chairperson Nikhil Sahni said special attention should be given to sectors like solar energy, petroleum, agriculture, food processing to attract investment and promote industrial development in Rajasthan.

CII Rajasthan president Vishal Vaid and vice-president Sanjay Sabu also expressed their views. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)