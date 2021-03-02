Left Menu

Junior cybercrooks joining cybercrime gangs, shifting to attacks on IoT, industrial setup: Kaspersky

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:00 IST
Junior cybercrooks joining cybercrime gangs, shifting to attacks on IoT, industrial setup: Kaspersky

A number of ''junior cybercriminals'' are developing malware these days and joining cybercrime ''gangs'' that are now increasingly targeting IoT (Internet of Things) devices and industrial setup instead of the traditional computers and smartphones, a top cybersecurity executive said.

Kaspersky Chief Executive Officer Eugene Kaspersky noted that many businesses have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but cybercrime - as a business - has accelerated.

''We see an increasing number of different kinds of cyber attacks, different kinds of malware developed, and unfortunately, we see also a growing number of professional cyber gangs. We see that junior cyber criminals are joining cyberspace,'' he said.

Kaspersky added that these youngsters generate a lot of malicious items but these are easy to handle and customers can be protected from these kinds of attacks.

''Unfortunately, they get more experience, they are joining professional cyber gangs, and they are shifting from the traditional computer and smartphones, they're shifting to IoT and industrial setup,'' he said.

Kaspersky stated that there is a growing number of attempts to touch infrastructure, even though these are mostly not successful.

''I'm afraid this is the next step in a cyber war, to hack not just the traditional computer systems and smartphones, but also to get into the industrial systems, into infrastructure, including critical infrastructure. That's why cyber security is getting more and more important,'' he said.

Kaspersky highlighted that in April last year, criminal activity in the digital space rose 25 per cent.

The event also saw participation from University of New South Wales Canberra Professor and Head of the Programme on Cyber, Space and Future Conflict, International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Greg Austin and others.

Austin pointed out that education on the subject of cybersecurity is critical.

He said while it is important to prepare to fight cyber crimes and malware development, it is also critical to understand that the world of cybercrime and security is evolving rapidly, and criminals are improving their methods of attacking.

The panel also noted that a collaborative effort involving all stakeholders in designing regulations around cybersecurity would be important.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the citys oppos...

Air quality 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The average air quality was recorded in the moderate category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was poor in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rem...

U'khand assembly condoles deaths in Chamoli disaster

The Uttarakhand assembly on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the recent avalanche in Chamoli district.Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Premchand Aggrawal expressed grief over the loss of lives in the disaster in Raini and T...

Amazon Prime Video apologises unconditionally for 'Tandav'

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday apologised unconditionally for its show Tandav and said it has already removed scenes found objectionable by viewers.The political saga, starring Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, attract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021