INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

The fourth-quarter was a couple percentage points better than really anyone expected, and I would just remind everyone, if we went back a few months I don't think anyone was even looking for 5% growth let alone almost 10% growth in the fourth quarter." "The other big pleasant surprise is the early read on January.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:17 IST
Canada's economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6% in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while December's real GDP edged up 0.1%. Canada's economy is expected to grow by 0.5% in January, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary estimate. Analysts had expected fourth quarter annualized growth of 7.5%, with December GDP at 0.3%.

DOUG PORTER, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CHIEF ECONOMIST: "There are a lot of moving parts here but overall I would say this is generally better than expected. ... The fourth-quarter was a couple percentage points better than really anyone expected, and I would just remind everyone, if we went back a few months I don't think anyone was even looking for 5% growth let alone almost 10% growth in the fourth quarter."

"The other big pleasant surprise is the early read on January. It's mildly disappointing but not surprising that December's monthly number was revised down a bit given some of the other indicators. But this early read on January, if it's even close to correct, is very good news. Given schools were closed in many jurisdictions, we still had pretty severe shutdowns in Ontario for one, so if the economy did indeed manage to grow by a half-percent in January, that's a great starting off point for 2021." "It suggests that economy is dealing with this second set of restrictions much better than I think most expected."

