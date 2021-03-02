INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canada's economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6% in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while December's real GDP edged up 0.1%. Canada's economy is expected to grow by 0.5% in January, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary estimate.

Analysts had expected fourth quarter annualized growth of 7.5%, with December GDP at 0.3%. STORY:

COMMENTARY: NATHAN JANZEN, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

"The headline for Q4 was stronger than was expected. Growth slowed in December but stayed positive, up a tenth and the January flash estimate of up half a percent was on the stronger side relative to expectations. So this is confirming that the economy has on balance continued to grow through the second wave of virus spread and containment measures." I think they (the Bank of Canada) will be encouraged that the economy is showing some resilience. I don't know if that changes the calculus in the very near term. There had been speculation already that they would start to taper the quantitative easing purchases, at least announce that as soon as April. This just makes it more likely."

DOUG PORTER, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CHIEF ECONOMIST: "There are a lot of moving parts here but overall I would say this is generally better than expected. ... The fourth-quarter was a couple percentage points better than really anyone expected, and I would just remind everyone, if we went back a few months I don't think anyone was even looking for 5% growth let alone almost 10% growth in the fourth quarter."

"The other big pleasant surprise is the early read on January. It's mildly disappointing but not surprising that December's monthly number was revised down a bit given some of the other indicators. But this early read on January, if it's even close to correct, is very good news. Given schools were closed in many jurisdictions, we still had pretty severe shutdowns in Ontario for one, so if the economy did indeed manage to grow by a half-percent in January, that's a great starting off point for 2021." "It suggests that economy is dealing with this second set of restrictions much better than I think most expected."

