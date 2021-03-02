Left Menu

PFC gives financial aid for construction of a school building in Goa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:16 IST
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday said that it has extended its financial support for construction of stilt plus two-storeyed school building at Dr K B Hegdewar School premises, in Bambolim, Goa as part of its CSR activities.

PFC has provided CSR fund of Rs 3 crore for the construction of the school, which was inaugurated by Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, along with Ravinder Singh Dhillon, Chairman and Managing Director, PFC, a company statement said.

Significant number of children studying in this school is from the economically weaker sections of society and majority is from SC/ST/OBC category.

The present CSR project of constructing a school building with all necessary facilities for the benefit of school children in Dr K B Hegdewar School is also aimed to cater to the needs of educational infra development in Goa.

PFC hopes that this school building will encourage more parents from marginal sections of the local community to come forward and enroll their children into schools providing quality education.

During the last six years, as part of its CSR responsibility, PFC has also supported many unemployed youth of Goa by training and helping them gain employment.

