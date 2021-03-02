Left Menu

Bihar's Nawada tops aspirational districts rankings in January: Niti Aayog

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:00 IST
Nawada in Bihar has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by government think tank Niti Aayog in January.

Kiphire (Nagaland) and Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) are at the second and third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Hailakandi (Assam) and Chandel (Manipur) are at the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in December 2020.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking.

Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas.

The ranking of aspirational districts is done every month.

