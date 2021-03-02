Left Menu

Govt will take action against officials involved in illegal appointment: Arunachal CM

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the government will take appropriate action against officials involved in the alleged illegal appointment in the Education department.

Responding to a question by senior Congress member Ninong Ering on appointment of teachers and other posts in the department without conducting any interview, Khandu asserted that all such appointment would be cancelled if proved.

He said the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), was created to check corrupt practices in recruitment process.

Raising the question Ering asked the government as to why the APSSB was not informed about such appointments and want to know the total number of teachers and multi-tasking staff (MTS) appointed without interview by the department.

Education Minister Taba Tedir while denying such appointments informed the House that the department on complaint from Ering had initiated a departmental enquiry, report of which would be available soon.

''After establishment of the APSSB, no appointments have been made by the department,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

