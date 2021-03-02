Left Menu

Over 150 monks test positive for COVID-19 at Gyuto Buddhist monastery in Himachal

Over 150 monks have tested positive for coronavirus at Gyuto Buddhist monastery near here and the area has been declared a containment zone, officials said on Tuesday.The COVID-19 cluster came to light last week when 20 cases were detected.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:44 IST
Over 150 monks test positive for COVID-19 at Gyuto Buddhist monastery in Himachal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 150 monks have tested positive for coronavirus at Gyuto Buddhist monastery near here and the area has been declared a containment zone, officials said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 cluster came to light last week when 20 cases were detected. Around 330 monks have been tested and 154 were found to be infected with the virus in the last eight days, Gurdarshan Gupta, the district's Chief Medical Officer of Kangra district, said.

"Investigation into the cluster at Gyato Monestary revealed that incident started at the monastery (Tibetan new year) festival on February 14. ''About 15 monks came from Karnataka and Delhi. First cases were reported on February 23,'' Kangra District Collectiir Rakesh Prajapati said.

The infected monks, a majority of whom are reported to be asymptomatic, have no travel history and are being quarantined within the monastery compound.

''Surprisingly, all persons coming from outside have tested negative. Only one patient in moderate category was shifted to Tanda Medical College Hospital. The rest are being managed in home isolation at the monastery," the DC said.

The area has been declared a containment zone and sealed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharamsala until further notice.

Everyone above the age of 60 in the monastery shall be vaccinated, the DC said.

The Gyuto Tantric Monastery here is an important institution of the Geluk school of Tibetan Buddhism where monks from Tibet, Mongolia, Ladakh, Sikkim and Spiti are resident students of Buddhist studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura court allows STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan

A Mathura court on Tuesday allowed the STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan, who was booked by the state police for sedition after he was arrested along with three others while on their way to Hathras last year. The state ...

Sports News Roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again; James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Irans only female Olympic medallist to compete under white flag in TokyoIranian female Olympic medal winner Kimia Alizadeh has been granted refugee status in Germany and aims to compete i...

US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats after solid start to March

Wall Streets main indexes dropped on Tuesday after a strong start to March as bond yields pulled back from a one-year high, while investors also looked to cues on progress in the next round of fiscal stimulus.The SP 500 on Monday logged its...

Gadkari urges MSMEs to install rooftop solar to improve business efficiency

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs to apply for a scheme offering concessional debt finance to install rooftop solar for improving their business efficiency.Addressing a virtual event, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021