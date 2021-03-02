Left Menu

Odisha govt changes school timings

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:35 IST
Odisha govt changes school timings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in view the IMD forecast of possible hot weather across Odisha during the summer, the Odisha government on Tuesday revised the school timings, an official notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department said.

According to a notification, the school timings for the students of Class 9 and 11 will be from 7 am to 9 am and for Class 10 and 12 from 8 am to 12 pm.

Earlier School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash had said that the government was reviewing the situation and the school timings.

Earlier, the school timing was from 7 am to 1 pm, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10-year-old run over by train

A ten-year-old boy was run over by a train while collecting cow dung on railway tracks in Kalamna area near here, police said on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Surya Doman Madhukar, a resident of Vijaya Nagar slum.The boy was hit by...

MP lawyer in jail over "indecent" birthday message to judge

A Madhya Pradesh lawyer is in jail for the last three weeks after he was arrested by the police in Ratlam district for allegedly sending an indecent message to a woman judge on her birthday, officials said on Tuesday.After failing to get ba...

Gujarat local bodies polls: AAP wins 42 seats

Days after winning 27 seats in the elections to Surat Municipal Corporation in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Tuesday emerged victors in 42 seats in rural and semi-urban pockets of the state.Results of Sundays polls in 81 municipalitie...

U.S. senators scurry to refine Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid ahead of vote

Negotiations over President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill go into overdrive this week as the U.S. Senate begins debate over the sweeping legislation and lawmakers jockey to include pet projects such as broadband connectivity....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021