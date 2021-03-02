Odisha govt changes school timings

Keeping in view the IMD forecast of possible hot weather across Odisha during the summer, the Odisha government on Tuesday revised the school timings, an official notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department said.

According to a notification, the school timings for the students of Class 9 and 11 will be from 7 am to 9 am and for Class 10 and 12 from 8 am to 12 pm.

Advertisement

Earlier School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash had said that the government was reviewing the situation and the school timings.

Earlier, the school timing was from 7 am to 1 pm, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)