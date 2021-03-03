Left Menu

Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:33 IST
Doors being opened for talented youth in several sectors: PM Modi
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Doors are being opened for talented youth in several sectors such as space, atomic energy, and agriculture as limited knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a webinar on the implementation of the Union Budget provisions in the education sector, he said the new National Education Policy has encouraged the use of local language, and now it is the responsibility of all academics and experts of every language to prepare the best content available in the country and the world in Indian languages.

This is definitely possible in this era of technology, he asserted.

Modi said education, skill, research, and innovation were the second biggest focus of budget after health.

''The Union Budget has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability,'' he said.

As a result of these efforts, India today is among the top three countries in terms of scientific publications, Modi said.

Limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to the country's potential, the prime minister said.

''With this thinking, doors of several sectors such as space, atomic energy, DRDO, agriculture, are being opened for our talented youth,'' Modi said.

To build a self-reliant India, confidence in the youth of the country is important, he said, asserting that confidence only comes when the youth has complete faith in their education and knowledge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strengthening demand boosts business activity growth in Feb: IHS Markit

Indian service providers expanded business activity at the fastest rate in a year during February due to a quicker increase in new orders, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers Index PMI released on Wednesday.Moreo...

'Back to basics', says Vicky Kaushal as he shares glimpse from horse riding session

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday treated fans with a glimpse from his horse riding session. The Masaan actor shared a video on Instagram in which he could be seen riding a horse on a humongous ground.The short clip showcased the Su...

Moscow accuses U.S. of 'anti-Russian lunge' after imposition of new sanctions

Russias foreign ministry late on Tuesday said new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a hostile anti-Russian lunge that further harmed relations between Washington and Moscow.The United States on Tuesday, in President Jo...

IS claims responsibility for attack on media workers in eastern Afghanistan - SITE intelligence group

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three female media workers in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.The militant group, which has a presence in Afghanistan, said its fighters had targeted the three female...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021