Left Menu

Dependents of foreigners need to obtain work passes to continue working in Singapore: Ministry

Spouses and family members of foreigners working in Singapore, who hold dependants passes, will need to obtain a work pass in order to continue working in the country, the Manpower Ministry said on Wednesday.Currently, Dependant Pass DP holders, who want to seek employment only, have to get a Letter of Consent LOC from the ministry.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:46 IST
Dependents of foreigners need to obtain work passes to continue working in Singapore: Ministry

Spouses and family members of foreigners working in Singapore, who hold dependant's passes, will need to obtain a work pass in order to continue working in the country, the Manpower Ministry said on Wednesday.

Currently, Dependant Pass (DP) holders, who want to seek employment only, have to get a Letter of Consent (LOC) from the ministry. The change means that the spouses and other dependants of work pass holders will be subject to the same requirements as all other foreigners if they want to work in Singapore, reported TODAY newspaper. Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that enough time would be given to the applicants to switch to the new arrangement. “We will provide sufficient time for existing DP holders working on an LOC, as well as their employers, to transit to this new arrangement. Most of them meet prevailing work pass criteria. Those that do not will have to cease working in Singapore,” she said She said that most DP holders do not work during their stay in Singapore. They represent about 1 per cent of all work pass holders, she said.

Existing DP holders who are currently employed can still continue working until the expiry of their LOC.

When the LOC lapses, employers of DP holders will need to apply for an applicable work pass if they wish to continue hiring them. The Ministry will “facilitate the transition to a work pass”, it said in a factsheet released to the media during the parliamentary debate into its budget.

The relevant qualifying salary, dependency ratio ceiling, as well as levies for the respective work passes will apply for these employers, the ministry added.

The move is intended to align the requirements for DP holders who wish to work in Singapore with those for all other foreigners working here, and will bring consistency to recent updates to the work pass framework, said the ministry.

For DP holders who are business owners, they will be allowed to continue if their business creates local employment. They will have to be either the sole proprietor, partner or director with at least 30 per cent shareholding in the business. The company must hire at least one Singaporean or permanent resident, who earns at least SGD 1,400 a month and receives Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for at least three months, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Those who do not fulfill these criteria can continue to run their business on their existing letter of consent until its expiry, or apply for a one-off extension until Apr 30, 2022, when they next renew their dependant's pass. If they want to start a new business, they can apply for a letter of consent but must meet these conditions as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian soccer club Bruges plans to list shares on stock market

Belgian soccer club Bruges Club Brugge NV is planning to list its shares on the Brussels stock market, the club said on Wednesday, in what would be a rare initial public offering IPO from a team in Europe in recent years. The club has filed...

Myanmar security forces kill 2 in protests in Yangon, Myingyan - witnesses

Two protesters were shot and killed and several people were wounded when Myanmar security forces tried to break up demonstrations against military rule in the commercial capital Yangon and the city of Myingyan, witnesses and media said.The ...

HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case

The Bombay High Court has directed OTT platform Amazon to take down a Telugu movie until the makers of the film deleted a scene in which a city-based actors photograph was allegedly used without prior permission.Justice Gautam Patel on Tues...

An ancient monastery in Iraq is a symbol of Christian survival

Nestled in a steep rocky hillside among the remote mountains of northern Iraq, the Rabban Hormizd Monastery has watched invaders come and go through Christianitys tumultuous history in this corner of ancient Mesopotamia.Mongols, Persians, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021