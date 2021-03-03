Ethiopia frees workers with foreign media detained in Tigray, official says

Ethiopia frees workers with foreign media detained in Tigray, official saysReuters | Nairobi | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:55 IST
Ethiopia has released a BBC reporter and two translators working with teams from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse (AFP) who were detained in the northern Tigray region in recent days, a local official said.
"All journalists and translators have been released without charges," Abebe Gebrehiwot Yihdego, deputy head of Tigray's interim administration, told Reuters.
The BBC confirmed the release of its reporter Girmay Gebru, of the broadcaster's Tigrinya language service, in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopia
- Tigray
- Financial Times
- Tigrinya
- Agence France-Presse
ALSO READ
Ethiopia reports 665 new COVID-19 cases
'We had to run for our lives’: The pregnant women fleeing Tigray
Ethiopian FM on visit to India; to hold talks with Jaishankar
''Horrible'': Witnesses recall massacre in Ethiopian holy city
MoS MEA Muraleedharan says there's scope to diversify trade with Ethiopia