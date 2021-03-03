Left Menu

Ethiopia frees workers with foreign media detained in Tigray, official says

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:55 IST
Ethiopia has released a BBC reporter and two translators working with teams from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse (AFP) who were detained in the northern Tigray region in recent days, a local official said.

"All journalists and translators have been released without charges," Abebe Gebrehiwot Yihdego, deputy head of Tigray's interim administration, told Reuters.

The BBC confirmed the release of its reporter Girmay Gebru, of the broadcaster's Tigrinya language service, in a tweet.

