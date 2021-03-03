Left Menu

Want to learn English? Just say 'Alexa, open my English reader'

The Macmillan Altura skill utilizes storytelling format, vocabulary building exercises, interactive quizzes on listening comprehension to help learners improve English reading, listening, writing, and speaking skills. The Altura Alexa skill's simple voice interface enables learning in an interactive manner while stars and badges keep learners motivated and engaged.

Want to learn English? Just say 'Alexa, open my English reader'
Macmillan Education India (MEI), a global publisher of English Language teaching (ELT), school curriculum, digital and online materials, has launched an interactive skill - Macmillan Altura - on Amazon Alexa to engage learners of all age groups via a curriculum grade English learning content.

To access the Macmillan Altura skill, say "Alexa, open Macmillan Altura" or simply "Alexa, open my English reader". It is available on all Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, Alexa mic on Amazon shopping on their Android smartphones, or Alexa app on smartphones.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director- Macmillan Education India, said, "The availability of Macmillan Altura English Skill on Alexa is a major step towards building learner autonomy. Harnessing the power of technology, it will give learners guided access to a bank of carefully curated resources, to explore the topics of interest. The combination of interactive learning and the simplicity of voice interactions with Alexa will make this (Macmillan Altura skill) a fun experience for learners."

