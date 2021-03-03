Left Menu

Maha official seeks nod to tie horse on campus of collectorate

I request you that I be allowed to tie a horse on the premises of the collectorate, Deshmukh wrote.

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:17 IST
A Maharashtra government official from Nanded on Wednesday requested the district collector to allow him to tie a horse he wants to ride daily to reach his office on the campus of the collectorate.

This unusual request was made by Satish Deshmukh who works as Assistant Auditor in the Employment Guarantee Scheme department in Nanded district collector's office.

Deshmukh stated that he wanted to purchase a horse as he cannot use his two-wheeler owing to some issue in his spine.

He submitted the letter to collector Vipin Itankar on Wednesday, a copy of which soon went viral on social media.

''I have some issue in my spinal cord due to which I cannot use a two-wheeler to reach the office. I have decided to buy a horse for coming to the office in time. I request you that I be allowed to tie a horse on the premises of the collectorate,'' Deshmukh wrote.

