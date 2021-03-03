Over 168 million children miss out on a year of schooling, UNICEF says

“As we approach the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are again reminded of the catastrophic education emergency worldwide lockdowns have created”, Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, said in a news release, announcing the agency’s findings.

School closures have devastating consequences for children’s learning and wellbeing - with the most vulnerable paying the heaviest price.

Governments must take all possible measures to get children back in the classroom. Their futures depend on it. Advertisement UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 3, 2021

“With every day that goes by, children unable to access in-person schooling fall further and further behind, with the most marginalized paying the heaviest price”, she added.

According to UNICEF, nine of the 14 countries, where schools remained largely closed between March 2020 to February 2021, are in the Latin American and the Caribbean region affecting nearly 100 million school children. Of the countries, Panama kept schools closed for the most days, followed by El Salvador, Bangladesh, and Bolivia.

In addition, around 214 million children – one in seven school children globally – missed more than three-quarters of their in-person learning, while over 888 million continue to face disruptions to their education due to full and partial school closures, according to UN data.

Prioritize schools in reopening plans

School closures have devastating consequences for children’s learning and wellbeing. The most vulnerable children and those unable to access remote learning are hit even harder, as they at an increased risk of never returning to the classroom, and even being forced into child marriage or child labour, according to UNICEF.

Schoolchildren globally also rely on their schools as a place where they can interact with their peers, seek support, access health and immunization services and a nutritious meal. The longer schools remain closed, the longer children are cut off from these critical elements of childhood, the agency added.

Executive Director Fore called on all nations to keep schools open, or prioritize them in reopening plans where they are closed.

“We cannot afford to move into year two of limited or even no in-school learning for these children. No effort should be spared to keep schools open, or prioritize them in reopening plans”, she highlighted.

These 168 empty @UNICEF backpacks & desks at the @UN in NY represent the 168 million children who have been out of school for a year due to #COVID19.

We are facing a global education crisis. No effort should be spared to safely bring every child back into the classroom. pic.twitter.com/ToXc3b9m55 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 3, 2021

UNICEF also urged governments to focus on the unique needs of every student, with comprehensive services covering remedial learning, health and nutrition, and mental health and protection measures in schools to nurture children and adolescents’ development and wellbeing.

‘Pandemic Classroom’

Also on Wednesday, UNICEF unveiled ‘Pandemic Classroom’, a model classroom made up of 168 empty desks, each desk representing the million children living in countries where schools have been almost entirely closed, a “solemn reminder of the classrooms in every corner of the world that remain empty”, said the agency.

Behind each empty chair hangs an empty backpack – a placeholder for a child’s deferred potential.

After walking through the installation, set up at the UN Headquarters, in New York, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the staggering number of children missing out on valuable education is “a tragedy”.

“We have millions of children out of school and that is a tragedy. A tragedy for them, a tragedy for their countries, a tragedy for the future of humankind”, he said.

