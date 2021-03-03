Private Delhi school teachers, staff protest over non-payment of full salaries

Teachers and staff of the Summer Fields School here have staged a protest against alleged non-payment of full salaries and arrears.

In a statement, the teachers and staff of the school claimed they have been working with 50 per cent of their salaries since April 2020.

They also claimed that they were yet to get the arrears for the 7th pay commission salary structure.

The protesting teachers and staff later submitted a memorandum to the Delhi Directorate of Education (South east zone), the statement said.

