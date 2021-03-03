Left Menu

Nigeria: Traumatized abducted schoolchildren need urgent rehabilitation, say independent rights experts

In Nigeria, too little is being done to help teenagers left traumatized by the recent spate of attacks on schools and mass abductions, UN-appointed independent rights experts said on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:36 IST
Nigeria: Traumatized abducted schoolchildren need urgent rehabilitation, say independent rights experts

In an alert issued on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council’s 46th session in Geneva, more than a dozen UN-appointed independent experts said that without assistance, victims who have been released were “at (an) increased risk of exploitation, trafficking, sexual and gender-based violence and other forms of violence”.

No news on criminal probe

The experts criticized the lack of an effective investigation into an attack on a boarding school in Kankara, Katsina State, when nearly 350 boys were abducted and released days later in December, as well as a lack of action to prevent a repeat of such outrages.

There has been a “total lack of transparency” about progress with the criminal probe almost three months later, the experts maintained.

Neither has there been specialized rehabilitation for the victims since their release, they added, before urging the authorities to implement long-term measures that would restore their physical and mental well-being, and to help them overcome the stigma that is often associated with such abductions.

The experts also raised their concerns for the 279 schoolgirls who were set free on Tuesday, after being taken last week in the northwest state of Zamfara.

These incidents are usually perpetrated by bandits hoping to make quick cash by forcing the families and authorities to pay ransom to free the hostages, according to UN Children’s Fund UNICEF. They often target institutions just out of reach of State control and usually in rural areas.

An end to education

Because of such attacks, “many children have not returned to class and some schools have already closed down in the border areas out of fear of reoccurrence”, the experts said. “This may mean an end to education for these children.”

Among other recent attacks on schools and abductions, on 17 February 2021 at least 27 students, three staff and 12 others were taken from a college in Niger State and released 10 days later.

“We are alarmed at reports that an unknown number of women and girls have been abducted in recent years, and subjected to domestic servitude, forced labour, sexual slavery through forced marriages, forced and unwanted pregnancies”, the experts said.

In a direct appeal to the Nigerian authorities, the experts reiterated the recommendations that followed a visit by the Special Rapporteurs to the country in 2016 on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, the sale of children, child prostitution, child pornography and contemporary forms of slavery.

These included the promotion and expansion of community-based programmes to support the care, rehabilitation and reintegration of girls and women.

“These programmes should include psychosocial support and counselling, including to families”, the UN-appointed independent experts said in their report, which followed a 2014 attack by extremist group Boko Haram – whose name is usually translated as “western education is forbidden" – who took 276 girls from their school in Chibok in northeast Nigeria. Many of them remain missing.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks start off mostly lower on Wall Street, yields rise

Stocks were mostly lower in early trading as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Bidens stimulus packag...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm DEL67 LD VACCINE Govt allows 24x7 COVID vaccination Indigenous Covaxins phase three trial results show 81 percent efficacy New Delhi The government on Wednesday said it has permitted round-the-clock COVI...

ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours: official.

ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours official....

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7 fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021