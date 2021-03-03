Crucial consultative meeting on Nagaland reservation policy on Mar 5

A crucial consultative meeting on the reservation policy in Nagland will be held on March 5, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Wednesday.

The cabinet sub-committee along with the chief secretary and the Home Department would be holding a consultative meeting with all stakeholders, Rio told reporters after taking the COVID-19 vaccine at NHAK here.

''I hope people will come and speak out their mind,'' he said.

''We have to go by the system and we practice a refined democracy and do a lot of consultation before implementing a policy so as to make people understand the change,'' he said.

The demand for 45 per cent reservation from that of 25 per cent in government jobs by Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF) has drawn criticism from various other tribal and students organizations including the Naga Students Federation forcing the state government to put on hold the functioning of the newly constituted Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB).

The government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton to hold proper consultation with different tribal bodies and civil society organizations and come out with a new reservation policy for the state.

In this regard, official sources said that the crucial March 5 meeting will deliberate on the different aspects of the reservation policy.

On the land dispute issue of Medical College Mon, Rio said he is in touch with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, Konyak Union and legislator colleagues from Mon district.

''They may have some local issues but it should not be a problem as the site and other problems can be resolved,'' said the CM.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in presence of the chief minister laid the foundation stone of Medical College Mon on February 26.

However, the Chi and Goching Village Councils on March 2 raised objections on the establishment of the proposed Medical College Mon citing land issues.

