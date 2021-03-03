Delhi civic bypolls: Largest victory margin in Chauhan Bangar ward, lowest in Shalimar Bagh-North

The Chauhan Bangar ward of Delhi witnessed the largest victory margin of over 10,000 votes, while Shalimar Bagh (North) recorded the lowest in the bypolls to the five municipal wards results of which were declared Wednesday.

The Congress’ Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad won the Chauhan Bangar by a massive margin of 10,642 votes, while the AAP's Sunita Mishra won the Shalimar Bagh (North) by a difference of 2,705 votes.

The AAP won four of the five civic wards, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserting that people are desperate to bring the party to power in the three municipal corporations in the national capital.

The AAP, however, suffered a shock defeat in the minority-dominated Chauhan Bangar ward, where Ahmad defeated Mohammad Ishraq Khan by a whopping margin of 10,642 votes.

While Ahmad got 16,203 votes, his AAP rival only polled 5,561 votes, according to data shared by the State Election Commission in Delhi.

The wards that went to bypolls on Sunday were -- Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi; Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar in east Delhi.

As per official figures, 59.19 per cent votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95 per cent in Trilokpuri, 55.60 per cent in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58 per cent in Rohini-C, and 43.23 per cent in Shalimar Bagh North wards.

Total voting percentage in the five wards was 50.86 per cent.

While Shalimar Bagh (North) is reserved for women, Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The lowest victory margin of 2,705 was in Shalimar Bagh (North), won by AAP. The seat was earlier held by the BJP.

AAP's Sunita Mishra bagged 9,764 votes, defeating BJP's Surbhi Jaju who got 7,059. The AAP candidates also won from Kalyanpuri, Rohini-C and Trilokpuri wards.

The BJP failed to open its account in the bypolls, being seen as the semi-final ahead of the civic polls due in 2022, and even lost the Shalimar Bagh seat held by it to the AAP.

In NDMC’s Rohini-C ward, the margin was 2,985 while in EDMC's Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri, the poll margins were 4,986 and 7,043.

According to the State Election Commission, the AAP polled the highest 46.10 per cent votes in the bypolls, followed by 27.29 per cent by the BJP and 21.84 per cent by the Congress.

The AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress Shaktisinh Gohil said party candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad's record victory reflected affection of people and hard work by Congress candidates.

''Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad won from Chauhan Bangar ward by a record-breaking margin of over 10,000 votes in municipal corporation bypolls. This is victory of affection of Delhi people, their confidence in our young candidate and hard work by Congress workers and leaders,'' Gohil tweeted.

The BJP had retained all three corporations in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second. While the BJP had swept the polls by winning 181 seats, AAP had won 48 and the Congress was on third spot in the tally with 30 seats in its kitty.

In May 2016, bypolls were held for 13 municipal wards, with the AAP picking up five seats, followed by the Congress with four and the BJP with three seats, one ward was picked up by an independent candidate.

The voters' turnout in 2016 bypolls was 45.90 per cent, as per data shared by the State Election Commission.

