Class 10 student stabs classmate in Odisha

A class 10 student Wednesday allegedly stabbed his classmate in the premises of their school in Ganjam district of Odisha, police said.

The incident took place over a friendly argument at Anchalika Nodal High School at Bada Borasingi village, about 70 km from here, the police said.

The 15-year old victim has been admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, the district education officer Amulya Kumar Pradhan said.

The accused classmate has been detained for questioning, the police said.

The incident occurred when the students were leaving their classroom to drink water at around 11.20 am. Though the exact reason is yet to be known, a petty quarrel between the two students might have been the cause, the school head master Bijay Kumar Sahu said.

The accused student allegedly whisked out a knife from his trouser pocket and stabbed his classmate, he said.

We are inquiring into the matter, said B Das, the Gangapur police station inspector in-charge.

The parents of both students when informed said there was no known enmity between them, the police said.

