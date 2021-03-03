Odisha govt cancels MoU with Vedanta for setting up of 500-bed teaching hospital

The Odisha government on Wednesday cancelled a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Aluminium major Vedanta for establishment of a 500-bed teaching hospital at Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi district.

Citing inordinate delay in execution of the teaching hospital work by the aluminium major, the government cancelled the agreement with immediate effect after careful consideration, a notification said.

The state government on March 27, 2018 had signed an MoU with Vedanta for setting up of the teaching hospital for the medical college with an investment of Rs 100 crore at Bhawanipatna.

Apart from the hospital, agreement was also made for setting up of a 100 seat medical college campus with academic blocks, hostels, staff quarters and auditorium.

The construction works started on December 18, 2018 and it was scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

However, there is an inordinate delay in execution of the Hospital and so far only 10 to 15 per cent work has been executed and now no work is in site although construction of the medical college work is speedily in progress, it said.

