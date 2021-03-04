Left Menu

KKFI introduces High Performance camp for coaches

The Kho Kho Federation of India KKFI willbe starting a 10-day High Performance camp for coaches to be held at the Manav Rachna Educational Institutions in Faridabad.The programme was launched on Wednesday. The coaches will be monitored by vastly experienced officials at Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre with the help of experts from Sports Authority of India, Delhi University and other institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 10:59 IST
KKFI introduces High Performance camp for coaches

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) willbe starting a 10-day 'High Performance' camp for coaches to be held at the Manav Rachna Educational Institutions in Faridabad.

The programme was launched on Wednesday. The KKFI had earlier successfully completed a High-Performance Assessment and Scientific Analysis & Evaluation Programme, ''Rise in Sports Excellence'' for the national the players. According to KKFI general secretary Mahender Singh Tyagi, as many as 54 coaches from all over the country are taking part in this 10-day programme. ''The coaches will be monitored by vastly experienced officials at Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre with the help of experts from Sports Authority of India, Delhi University and other institutions. ''This will be a Level 2 course and the coaches will be informed about the sports science benefits, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, injury management, biomechanics, biokinetics, psychological impact, leadership quality and other important things,'' he said.

''Then there will be a technical official workshop Level 3 from March 12 to March 17. Nearly 75 officials will come for that. They will be guided by the experts about the new rules and regulations of the Kho Kho. Our focus is to make this sport more advanced and easier to understand for all,'' Tyagi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's coastline to emerge epicentre of India's development: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that Odishas long coastline is going to be the epicentre for the development of India. The government-led initiatives in the petroleum and steel sectors will p...

Delhi CM administered COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital here on Thursday.The Covishield vaccine was first administered to Kejriwals pa...

IED blast in Jharkhand leaves two security personnel dead Ranchi, Mar 4 '

Two security personnel were killed and three injured in a Naxal-triggered IED blast in the forests of Jharkhands West Singhbhum district on Thursday, officials said.Two men of the special unit of the state police, Jharkhand Jaguars, were ki...

Razorpay announces $10 mn ESOP sale for 750 current, ex-employees

Fintech major Razorpay on Thursday announced its third ESOP Employee Stock Ownership Plan buyback programme worth USD 10 million about Rs 73 crore that will benefit 750 current and former employees of the company.Sequoia Capital India and G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021