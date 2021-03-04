KKFI introduces High Performance camp for coaches

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) willbe starting a 10-day 'High Performance' camp for coaches to be held at the Manav Rachna Educational Institutions in Faridabad.

The programme was launched on Wednesday. The KKFI had earlier successfully completed a High-Performance Assessment and Scientific Analysis & Evaluation Programme, ''Rise in Sports Excellence'' for the national the players. According to KKFI general secretary Mahender Singh Tyagi, as many as 54 coaches from all over the country are taking part in this 10-day programme. ''The coaches will be monitored by vastly experienced officials at Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre with the help of experts from Sports Authority of India, Delhi University and other institutions. ''This will be a Level 2 course and the coaches will be informed about the sports science benefits, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, injury management, biomechanics, biokinetics, psychological impact, leadership quality and other important things,'' he said.

''Then there will be a technical official workshop Level 3 from March 12 to March 17. Nearly 75 officials will come for that. They will be guided by the experts about the new rules and regulations of the Kho Kho. Our focus is to make this sport more advanced and easier to understand for all,'' Tyagi added.

