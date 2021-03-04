Left Menu

CHENNAI, India, March 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Camu, a leading EdTech solution with an integrated Student Information System and Learning Management Solution from Octoze Technologies, announced today, the induction of two eminent academicians onto its Product Advisory Board.The main purpose of the Advisory Board is to provide market insight and intelligence to support the business planning and alignment of Camu to its strategic goals, and to enhance the engagement with Educational Institutions.Joining Camus Product Advisory Board is Dr. Bala V.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:52 IST
Eminent Academicians join Camu's Product Advisory Board

CHENNAI, India, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camu, a leading EdTech solution with an integrated Student Information System and Learning Management Solution from Octoze Technologies, announced today, the induction of two eminent academicians onto its Product Advisory Board.

The main purpose of the Advisory Board is to provide market insight and intelligence to support the business planning and alignment of Camu to its strategic goals, and to enhance the engagement with Educational Institutions.

Joining Camu's Product Advisory Board is Dr. Bala V. Balachandran, Professor of Accounting Information and Management at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Illinois, USA. He is also the Founder, Chairman, and Dean Emeritus of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, and has been an instrumental figure in India's Management Education landscape. His path-breaking work in the fields of accounting, forecasting, and strategic decision support systems, has earned him numerous scholastic awards. The Government of India conferred on him, the honourable 'Padmashri' in 2001.

''I am incredibly happy to be on Camu's Product Advisory Board. I am looking forward to working closely with other experienced and knowledgeable members of the cohort, to develop futuristic learning experiences. Equally, looking forward to elevating the educational landscape to higher trajectories of learning,'' says Dr. Bala V Balachandran.

Accompanying him is Dr. Arnel Onesimo O. Uy who is currently the Vice Chancellor for Administration of De La Salle University in Manila. He is a chief assessor in the ASEAN University Network-Quality Assurance (AUN-QA) network. In the Philippines, he serves as the Chair of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Technical Committee on Accountancy since 2014 as well as a part of the CHED regional quality assurance team since 2005. He is also a member of the Philippine Interpretation Committee. Dr. Arnel Onesimo brings to the table innovative and multi-intelligence thinking, drawing from multiple, senior academic positions.

''It is a great honour to have been invited to join Camu's Product Advisory Board. I look forward to sharing my ideas and perspectives on aligning the learning experience of the students and how Camu delivers futuristic and revolutionary, ed-tech solutions.'' he quotes Building smarter, more intuitive products is the need of the hour. Given how Camu is responsible for transforming the educational landscape of over 400 Institutions worldwide, the need to keep innovating is paramount.

AR Swami, Co Founder and CEO, says, ''We are extremely proud and deeply humbled to have Dr. Bala and Dr. Arnel as part of our Advisory board. With these noteworthy leaders on board, we are strongly positioned to help Institutions drive pedagogical transformation backed by operational excellence''.

About Camu The flagship product, Camu, is a cloud solution offered in the SaaS model for both, the web and mobile platforms. Camu offers an Integrated Student Information System (SIS) and Learning Management System (LMS) with a framework that enables Institutions to easily adopt modern learning concepts such as Outcome-Based Education (OBE), Competency-based learning, and the Flexible Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). Camu has a client base of over 400+ Institutions and 1 million students and a presence across 6 Countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384741/Camu_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

