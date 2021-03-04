Left Menu

EU 'simply can't trust' Britain as negotiating partner - Ireland's Coveney

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:24 IST
The European Union is not for the first time likely to see Britain as a negotiating partner it "simply can't trust" after London's decision to make unilateral changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said.

"Unfortunately what this means is that the EU, I think, certainly see that they are negotiating with a partner that they simply can't trust and this is not the first time this has happened," Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE, taking aim at Britain's new minister overseeing EU ties, David Frost.

"Before Lord Frost had even spoken in detail to (EU Commission Vice President) Maros Sefcovic in his new role, this was announced. To say that is disrespectful, would be an understatement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

