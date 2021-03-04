Hungary announces lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike -PM's chief of staff

Hungary will close all shops except food stores and pharmacies and shift to remote learning in primary schools as COVID-19 cases are spreading fast, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas told a government briefing that the government would extend state income support to sectors that have to close down from March 8 until March 22.

